CME lean hog, live cattle futures close modestly lower

Article content

CHICAGO — Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures ended lower on Thursday, retreating near the close on technical selling and soft cash hog markets, traders said.

The CME’s lean hog index, a two-day weighted average of cash hog prices, fell 0.51 cent to 78.72 cents per pound.

CME December lean hogs settled down 0.325 cent at 75.375 cents per pound and February hogs ended 0.250 cent lower at 79.075 cents.

Hog futures traded higher at times, supported by news that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Wednesday it would allow nine pork processing plants to apply to operate faster line speeds under a pilot program. Increased speeds could boost packer demand and lead to lower hog weights, a bullish factor for hog futures, analysts said.