CME lean hog futures rise, narrowing discount to cash market

Article content CHICAGO — Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures firmed on Friday, led by the nearby October contract, in a technical and bargain-buying rally that narrowed the market’s sizable discount to exchange’s lean hog index, traders said. Actively traded October futures scaled to a 3-1/2 week peak and closed near its session high, but still remained roughly 14 cents per pound below the index value. The futures contract and the index should converge come October. “The discount of the futures to the cash is just too large. And the cash, while it’s coming down, is not coming down fast enough,” said Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines, Iowa.