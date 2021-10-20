CME lean hog futures decline on technical selling, export worries

Article content CHICAGO — Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures fell on Wednesday on technical selling and fears that falling Chinese hog prices point to slowing export demand for U.S. pork, traders said. CME December lean hog futures settled down 1.375 cents at 76.025 cents per pound, after dipping to 75.925 cents and filling a gap on the contract’s chart from Sept. 24. CME February hogs ended down 1.225 cents at 79.225 cents per pound. Hog futures have slumped this month after spiking in late September due to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s quarterly hog report on Sept. 24 that indicated a smaller-than-expected U.S. supply.

Article content Traders’ focus has since shifted to demand, and worries that China’s resurgent hog herd will curb U.S. pork exports. China became the top buyer of U.S. pork in 2020 after the Asian country’s massive hog herd was decimated by African swine fever. But recent data showed China posted its highest third-quarter pork output in three years as producers built thousands of large breeding farms last year. “The concern is China’s hog prices are down 60% this year. Does that mean the same for us?” said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based U.S. Commodities. China’s pig prices may continue to fall after the Lunar New Year next year if production is not substantially reduced, an official at China’s agriculture ministry said.. In the cattle markets, CME live cattle futures closed higher on expectations for steady or firmer cash trades this week.