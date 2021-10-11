CME hog futures slip on technical trading; cattle futures mixed

Article content

CHICAGO — Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures ended mixed on Monday, as cattle prices began to see a seasonal bounce and cash cattle traders were expected to firm slightly this week, traders said.

CME lean hog futures, meanwhile, slipped on technical trading and some signs of profit-taking, traders said.

On Monday, October lean hogs settled down 0.300 cent at 89.950 cents per pound. Most-active December lean hogs slipped 1.325 cents to close at 80.175 cents.

There was also news that some pork processors may be allowed to speed up their lines. The Biden administration is considering a proposal that could allow some pork plants to slaughter pigs more quickly if they boost staffing, a union official said, after a U.S. court struck down a Trump-era rule that removed line speed limits.