CME hog futures fall as pork demand softens

Article content CHICAGO — Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures fell for the sixth consecutive day on Friday, pressured by lower pork demand coinciding with larger hog supplies, analysts said. The hog market also felt the effects of investment funds liquidating long positions, traders said. “We saw a fair amount of weakness. This market has been fretting post-Labor Day business for some time,” said Altin Kalo, economist with Steiner Consulting Group. CME October lean hog futures dropped 3.025 cents to close at 82.450 cents per lb, its lowest since June 24.

Article content Pork cutout fell $3.60 to $105.10 per hundredweight (CWT), according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The CME’s lean hog index, a two-day weighted average of cash hog prices fell to $97.96, its lowest since March 26, 2021. Weekly exports improved, the USDA said, with exporters selling 33,800 tonnes of pork for the week ended Sept. 2, primarily to China, marking a 47% increase compared to the four-week average. But export sales remain inconsistent, Kalo said. “Seasonally, you go into the time of year where hog supplies will increase. You have any sort of hiccups with exports, that’s going to be a challenge,” he said. Meanwhile cattle futures fell, despite firmer cash trade in the Southern U.S., as beef prices continue to decline.