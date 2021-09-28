CME hog futures extend rally on USDA data signaling tighter supply

Article content

CHICAGO — Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) lean hog futures rose on Tuesday for a fourth straight session as traders continued to digest Friday’s U.S. government report that signaled tighter hog supplies into 2022, analysts said.

CME October lean hogs settled up 1.425 cents at 91.675 cents per lb and the benchmark December contract rose 2.025 cents to settle at 83.575 cents, after reaching 83.975 cents, its highest since Aug. 4.

Futures have been driven by the quarterly hog report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), released after Friday’s market close, that said the U.S. Sept. 1 hog inventory was down 4% from a year ago and the number of hogs kept for breeding was down 2%, both below trade expectations.