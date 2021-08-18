Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content CME Group Inc, the world’s biggest futures exchange operator, on Wednesday denied a media report that it approached rival Cboe Global Markets Inc , home to the VIX volatility index, with a $16 billion all-share takeover offer. The Financial Times, citing people familiar with the talks, reported https://on.ft.com/3sBe1qY CME offered 0.75 of its own shares for each Cboe share, representing a per-share value of $150. Cboe declined to comment. CME said the report was false. “CME Group denies all rumors that it is in conversations to acquire Cboe Global Markets. The company has not had any discussions with Cboe whatsoever,” it said.