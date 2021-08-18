CME denies media report of $16 billion takeover bid for rival Cboe By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Men enter the CME Group offices in New York, U.S., October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid



(Reuters) – Exchange operator CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:) on Wednesday denied a media report that it approached rival Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:) Inc with a $16 billion all-share takeover offer.

The Financial Times, citing people familiar with the talks, earlier reported https://on.ft.com/3sBe1qY CME offered 0.75 of its own shares for each Cboe share, representing a per-share value of $150.

CME said in a statement that the report was not true.

“CME Group denies all rumors that it is in conversations to acquire Cboe Global Markets. The company has not had any discussions with Cboe whatsoever,” it said.

Shares of Cboe, which declined to comment on the report, were up 1.7%, while those of CME were 2.4% lower.

Cboe owns the Cboe Volatility Index, or , and offers trading across products such as options, futures and equities.