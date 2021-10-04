CME cattle futures touch one-week highs; hogs retreat

Article content

CHICAGO — Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures hit one-week highs on Monday on technical buying and short covering, while lean hog futures tumbled, traders said.

The gains in cattle came after the market sank to a four-month low on Friday.

“This market is technically very oversold,” said Brian Hoops, president of broker Midwest Market Solutions. “There was a lot of short-covering that gave us these explosive gains during the trading session.”

CME October live cattle futures settled up 2.225 cents at 122.625 cents per pound, while the most-active December contract soared 2.850 cents to end at 128.050 cents. Both contracts reached their highest prices since Sept. 27 after falling on Friday to their lowest since June 1.