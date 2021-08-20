CME cattle futures rebound on improving cash markets, higher beef

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content CHICAGO — Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange rebounded from prior-session losses on Friday, supported by signs of improving cash cattle prices and firming wholesale beef values, traders said. Prices, however, continued to struggle to break out of their recent trading range as concerns about slowing global economic growth and rising COVID-19 cases hung over the market. Cash cattle at feedlot markets in the southern Plains traded this week at prices roughly steady with recent weeks. But in the central Plains, fed cattle traded higher this week, and cash prices are expected to continue to improve over coming weeks.