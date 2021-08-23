CME cattle futures rally on strong beef prices, technicals

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) late on Friday reported Aug. 1 on-feed cattle supplies below market expectations along with lighter-than-anticipated cattle placements last month.

Cattle drew additional support from strong gains in broader markets, including a rebound in crude oil prices and rallying Wall Street stocks following full FDA approval of a COVID-19 vaccine.

CHICAGO — Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures rallied to contract highs on Monday as buying stemming from a tighter-than-expected cattle inventory and rising beef prices triggered technical buying, traders said.

“The market opened higher on the supportive USDA report on Friday and we broke out above some major resistance levels,” said Doug Houghton, analyst with Brock Capital Management.

“Cash prices are expected to continue rising. Packer margins are huge so they can afford to pay more for cattle, and beef demand has been really good,” he said.

Benchmark CME October live cattle notched a contract high of 132.625 cents per pound and settled 2.900 cents higher at 131.950 cents per pound. Spot August through June 2022 posted fresh life-of-contract highs.

September feeder cattle futures ended up 1.800 cents at 167.300 cents per pound.

The wholesale choice boxed beef price rose $2.97 on Monday to $348.03 per cwt while select cuts gained 87 cents to $319.40 per cwt, the highest levels in nearly 15 months, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) data showed.

Beef packer margins remained near historic highs at $984.75 per head, up from $901.40 a week ago, according to livestock marketing advisory service HedgersEdge.com.

Lean hog futures opened higher on Monday but turned down on technical selling and forecasts for rising hog supplies.

October hogs settled down 1.150 cents at 87.475 cents per pound after hitting technical chart resistance at its 100-day moving average. Selling accelerated as the contract breached chart support at its 50-day average. (Reporting by Karl Plume)