CME cattle futures post new highs, end mixed as beef prices slip

Article content CHICAGO — Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures rallied to contract highs on Tuesday but ended mixed, with nearby contracts pressured by ideas that beef prices are topping out after a surge to nearly 15-month highs, traders said. Deferred live cattle contracts, however, were higher on the day on concerns about tight cattle supplies in the months ahead as high feed grain costs may have prompted producers to cull herds. Beef prices eased, ending a steady five-week climb to the highest point since May 2020 as retailers stocked up for end-of-summer outdoor grilling features. Beef prices normally top out just ahead of the U.S. Labor Day holiday in early September.