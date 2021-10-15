CME Bitcoin futures open interest hits 8-month high, greater than when BTC price was at $65K By Cointelegraph

Open interest (OI) for (BTC) Futures trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) inched toward a new record high on Oct. 14 as BTC reclaimed its five-month high of $58,550 on BitStamp.
The total number of outstanding derivatives contracts on the CME Group’s (NASDAQ:) Bitcoin Futures market reached $3.22 billion, just $40 million below its record high logged in Feb 2021, according to data provided by ByBt.com. Nonetheless, the OI came out to be higher than it was at the Bitcoin price’s peak in mid-April.
