CME Bitcoin derivative traders had ‘paper hands’ as BTC broke $55K — Report By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
22
© Igor Faun

(BTC) derivatives traders on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) missed out on incredible profits as BTC’s spot price smashed through $55,000 this week.

Retail investors reduced their long exposure across the Bitcoin futures and options markets in late September, according to data shared by Ecoinometrics. The amount of open short positions also climbed, indicating that derivative traders anticipated Bitcoin’s price to drop, as shown in the chart below.

derivatives — retail traders. Source: CFTC “Commitments of Traders” report, Ecoinometrics
CME Bitcoin derivatives — smart money. Source: CFTC “Commitments of Traders” report, Ecoinometrics
CME Bitcoin options — puts vs. calls open interest. Source: Ecoinometrics
Buy/sell volume in the last 24 hours for Nov. 26 Bitcoin options contract. Source: Laevitas, Crypto Hedger
Bitcoin rolling net exchange flow. Source: Coinmetrics
Bitcoin rolling net exchange inflow (second halving vs. third). Source: Coinmetrics