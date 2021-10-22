Clutch is Recognized as One of Canada’s Top Growing Companies

The Online Car Retailer is Also Listed as One of Canada’s Best Emerging Startups to Work For

Article content TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — October marked an exciting month for Canada’s first online Car retailer, Clutch, as it was recognized as one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies for 2021 by the Globe and Mail, ranking 47 of the 448 companies listed. Additionally, Clutch was recognized on LinkedIn’s 2021 Top Canadian Startups List — an annual ranking of Canada’s best emerging startups to work for. Clutch earned its spot on the Globe and Mail’s Top Growing Companies list after reporting growth of 1,287 per cent. This editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses across the country.

Article content “We are proud to be named to the Globe and Mail’s Top Growing Companies list,” said Dan Park, CEO of Clutch. “Our incredible growth is the result of the team’s hard work and commitment to delivering the easiest, most transparent and most trusted way to buy a car in Canada.” Clutch was also recognized on LinkedIn’s Top Startups, an annual ranking that puts the spotlight on new and fast-growing companies that are attracting and recruiting top talent. The list, which is published in several regions, is put together by the editorial team at LinkedIn through a combination of proprietary platform data and editorial expertise. LinkedIn measures startups based on four pillars: employment growth, engagement, job interest and attraction of top talent.

Article content “We are thrilled to have been included in LinkedIn’s Top Canadian Startups List this year alongside so many incredible companies,” said Dan Park, CEO of Clutch. “Our people are the foundation of our company and LinkedIn’s data-driven approach in recognizing attraction of talent and engagement is humbling.” Clutch is reinventing the way that Canadians buy and sell cars with its easy-to-use platform rooted in convenience, transparency and affordability. It’s digital shopping experience allows customers to browse, finance, insure and purchase a vehicle all from the comfort of their own home — and upon purchase, the vehicle gets delivered right to their door. The recognition received by the Globe and Mail and LinkedIn has further inspired the team at Clutch as they continue on their path to establishing Clutch as a household name across Canada.

Article content Clutch, which was founded on a number of core values, including building trust with customers, making magic with every purchase, and building a company that positively impacts the communities in which it serves, is currently hiring for a number of roles across all functions . About Clutch:

Clutch, founded in 2016, is a vertically-integrated online car retailer for pre-owned vehicles in Canada. Clutch aims to provide an incredible car buying experience for its customers by bringing a best-in-class ecommerce experience to the Canadian pre-owned car industry. By visiting clutch.ca, customers can browse a large selection of high-quality vehicles at low prices and access an end-to-end online purchase experience which includes financing, insurance, and seamless home delivery. Clutch ensures complete peace-of-mind with each car being backed with a standard 10-day, 750 km money-back guarantee. Headquartered in Toronto, Clutch services Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and PEI. Clutch is backed by a number of world-class investors including Canaan, BrandProject, Real Ventures, Upper90, FJ Labs, Global Founders Capital and Azure Capital Partners. Learn more at Clutch.ca . For further information please contact Danielle Sippley at danielle@pomppr.com.

