Clubs participating in the mental health initiative Heads Up | Soccer news

The Duke of Cambridge wants fans to take mental fitness as seriously as physical fitness

Football clubs across the country will participate in an initiative for people to talk about their mental health during the next two weekends.

the & # 39; Notice & # 39; the weekends will be held on February 8 and 9 and from February 14 to 17, in order to take advantage of football's popularity to normalize the conversation about mental health.

The Premier League, English Football League, National League, Women & # 39; s Super League, Women & # 39; s Championship and Women & # 39; s National League matches will be dedicated to the campaign.

Last month's FA Cup third round matches started a minute late as part of the Take a Minute initiative of Heads Up

Notice The brand will appear in stadiums, programs and player kits. The Scottish Football Association also supports the initiative throughout the fifth round program of the Scottish Cup on February 8 and 9.

A Notice The Censuswide football fan poll found that football is the number one topic of conversation between fans and their friends (75 percent), but only one in three (34 percent) regularly talks about their mental health . That figure drops to 27 percent when only male soccer fans are watched.

9:57 Paul Merson, Clinton Morrison and Jamie O & # 39; Hara talk about mental health after support from the Football Association for the Heads Up and Every Mind Matters campaign, encouraging fans to "take a minute,quot; to talk about health mental Paul Merson, Clinton Morrison and Jamie O & # 39; Hara talk about mental health after support from the Football Association for the Heads Up and Every Mind Matters campaign, encouraging fans to "take a minute,quot; to talk about health mental

The survey found that 40 percent of fans find it easier to talk about their mental health while they are busy with other activities, such as walking, running, driving, going to the pub or watching sports with a friend.

The Duke of Cambridge, president of the Football Association, has written a message to be published in all match programs covered by the initiative.

1:24 The Duke of Cambridge visited West Brom late last year as part of the Heads Up campaign to address the issue of mental health in football clubs. The Duke of Cambridge visited West Brom late last year as part of the Heads Up campaign to address the issue of mental health in football clubs.

His message says: "Imagine if we talk about both mental health and football: many of us will not spend a day without talking about it.

"And any team we support, every fan, player and manager has one thing in common: we all have mental health, in the same way we all have physical health."

"And we will all face ups and downs in life that will affect him. It is time for us to start taking our mental fitness as seriously as our physical fitness, and that begins with the conversation."