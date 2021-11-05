Clover Thrills Binance Users With $10 Million Worth of CLV Giveaways By CoinQuora

Clover Thrills Binance Users With $10 Million Worth of CLV Giveaways



Clover Finance will hold a pre-crowdloan event for the CLV auctions.

This will be hosted by Binance starting today.

In the pre-crowdloan, Binance will start accepting DOT while Clover Finance will distribute $10M CLV.

In relation to the commencement of the official parachain auctions on November 11th, Clover Finance (CLV) will also hold a pre-crowdloan event. This is for the CLV auctions hosted on Binance starting today. Moreover, during this pre-crowdloan event, Binance will start accepting DOT, while Clover Finance will distribute $10 million in CLV only to participating Binance users.

In detail, Clover Finance will start the pre-crowdloan event and is set to be one of the first parachain slots officially on Polkadot. As for the auction, each crowdloan period will last for one week and it will run through on March 3rd, 2022 for all eleven spots.

Notably, there will be two batches of crowdloans hosted — the first batch will have five parachain slots and is slated to start onboarding on December 17th, 2021. The second batch, on the other hand, will have six parachain slots and is set to be onboarded on March 11th, 2022. During this phase, DOT contributors will have no lock on the CLV that they will receive.

Furthermore, users who will participate in the pre-crowdloan or official crowdloan through Binance exchange will earn 1:1 bDOT for the DOT that they will contribute, on top of the CLV bonus. To note, bDot is a parachain auction bond that will be liquid on Binance and it represents the committed DOT in the crowdloan. Suffice to say, users will earn liquid bDOT and bonus CLV, in addition to participating in the crowdloan through Binance.

After Binance Pre-Crowdloan

After the pre-crowdloan event, Clover will use the DOT raised during the pre-crowdloan time, and the DOT gathered during the regular crowdloan period starting on November 11th, to participate in the parachain auction. In fact, Clover Finance intends to participate in the first round of auctions from November 11th to December 16th.

Clover Finance will be the only project listed among all projects participating in this parachain auction. Clover Finance will be the best apy candidate on the auction. They are also one of the only projects to supports nft, multichain, and Clover FinanceClover Finance esp on mobile.

