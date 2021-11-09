CloudMD Announces Results of the Annual General & Special Meeting

Article content VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “ Company ” or “ CloudMD ”), a healthcare technology company transforming the delivery of care, has announced the results of its annual general and special meeting (“ AGM ”) held today, November 9, 2021. The Company further announces that it has appointed Duncan Hannay and Karen Adams to the Board of Directors of CloudMD. Mark Kohler, Chairman of the Board comments, “ On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I would like to personally thank all our supportive shareholders for having confidence in us to deliver on our strategy during this time of rapid growth. I would also like to welcome Karen Adams and Duncan Hannay as new directors, as their collective knowledge and experience will add value to our current Board. It is a very exciting time for CloudMD and I am confident in our ability to continue adding long term shareholder value.”

Article content Results from the AGM CloudMD’s shareholders voted in favour of all business items addressed during the AGM, including: Electing Mark Kohler (Chairman), Essam Hamza, Christopher Cherry, Duncan Hannay (new) and Karen Adams (new) as directors of the Company.

Appointing KPMG as the Company’s auditors for the ensuing year.

Approving the Company’s Restricted Share Unit Plan and Stock Option Plan.

Setting the number of directors to five individuals for the ensuing year. Duncan Hannay (Independent Director) Mr. Hannay is currently the Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (“ OLG ”) and brings more than 25 years of experience growing businesses across industries, channels and locations around the world. Before joining OLG, he was President and CEO of Street Capital Group Inc, a Canadian public company offering best-in-class retail banking products through its Schedule I bank platform. He previously served as Chief Operating Officer at Finastra, a global leader in software solutions for retail banking, transaction banking, lending, and treasury and capital markets. He also served as an executive leader at the Canadian-based financial technology provider D+H, as President of Global Lending Solutions and as President of D+H Canada. In addition, Duncan has held senior executive positions with global financial services providers Scotiabank and E*TRADE Financial. Mr. Hannay holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from McMaster University.

Article content Karen Adams (President and Director) Ms. Adams is currently President of CloudMD as well as its Global Head, Enterprise Health Solutions. She is a senior executive with more than 20 years of creating growth through innovation, people, process and technology in the employee wellbeing market. Karen has experience in the evolution of healthcare in mental and physical health through innovation and evidence-based outcomes for employers, employees, insurers, advisors and consumers. Karen has worked in senior executive positions at Warren Shepell, Shepell.fgi, Morneau Shepell, SCM Insurance, Snapclarity and is current director, and past Chair, of Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences foundation.

Article content About CloudMD Software & Services CloudMD is transforming the delivery of healthcare using technology and by providing a patient-centric approach, with an emphasis on continuity of care. By leveraging healthcare technology, the Company is building one, connected platform that addresses all points of a patient’s healthcare journey and provides better access to care and improved outcomes. Through CloudMD’s proprietary technology, the Company delivers quality healthcare through a holistic offering including hybrid primary care clinics, specialist care, telemedicine, mental health support, healthcare navigation, educational resources and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD’s Enterprise Health Solutions Division includes one of the top 4 Employee Assistance Programs in Canada and offers one comprehensive, digitally connected platform for corporations, insurers and advisors to better manage the health and wellness of their employees and customers.

Article content CloudMD currently services a combined ecosystem of over 7,000 psychiatrists, approximately 4,500 therapists and counsellors, approximately 4,000 psychologists, over 22,000 family physicians, over 34,000 medical specialists, over 1,500 allied health professionals across North America. For more information visit: https://investors.cloudmd.ca . ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS “Dr. Essam Hamza, MD”

Chief Executive Officer FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT: Julia Becker

VP, Investor Relations

julia@cloudmd.ca

(604) 785-0850 Forward Looking Statements This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on CloudMD’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to its business plans. Although CloudMD believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and CloudMD undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law. The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

