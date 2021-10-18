Cloudflare Stock Continues Climb Following Microsoft Collaboration By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Sam Boughedda

Investing.com — Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:) stock has continued its recent rally — up over 130% for the year to date after it told investors it will work with Microsoft (NASDAQ:), Yandex (NASDAQ:), and other search engines to help businesses improve search results for their customers.

Cloudflare shares have climbed another 4.8% on Monday to $175.70.

“A fast, reliable website and timely search results are at the heart of any growing business, whether it’s a startup or Fortune 500 company. Since the beginning, we’ve worked to help our customers to give them the speed, reliability, and security they need to do business,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare.

The web infrastructure and website security company will allow websites to automatically notify search engines whenever content is created, updated, or deleted through participation in the IndexNow.org initiative. This will enable sites to be crawled more efficiently, which Cloudflare says will allow its customers to guarantee users see the most up-to-date version of their content.

According to Cloudflare, 45% of Internet traffic comes from web crawlers and bots. Through the launch of Crawler Hints, they can indicate to bot developers when content has been changed or added.

“Website owners will be able to improve site performance by reducing unnecessary bot traffic and to provide timely content, which ultimately helps improve search rankings,” the company said in its statement.

Fabrice Canel, principal program manager at Microsoft Bing, said: “Cloudflare has built a really easy 1-click button for their users to start using it right away. Cloudflare’s mission of helping build a better internet resonates well with why we started IndexNow, that being to build a more efficient and effective search.”