Cloud Platform Cudos Provides Elrond Decentralized Hosting for DApps By DailyCoin

Cloud Platform Cudos Provides Elrond Decentralized Hosting for DApps



Elrond started an exciting collaboration with Cudos, a decentralized cloud computing network used by 300,000 businesses and individuals in over 145 countries.

The Cudos validators network connects on- and off-chain resources, bridging the immutability of blockchain networks with the power of computing resources provided by a distributed network. This allows developers to host applications on the Cudos network and connect with the underlying blockchain as needed.

Through cooperation with Elrond, applications running on the Cudos computing layer will be able to connect to the Elrond Network as a settlement layer. This will enable Elrond developers to consume Cudo Compute resources that will provide virtually any WebAssembly, container or virtual machine workload to their distribution network with over 300,000 users.

In addition, a portion of the Cudos token will be bridged to the Elrond Network as Elrond Standard Digital Token (ESDT) to participate in decentralized finance opportunities on Maiar Exchange. Elrond is exploring joint operations of infrastructure, such as Cudos validator nodes, that are relevant for the collaboration and the expansion of our ecosystems.

Beniamin Mincu, CEO of Elrond Network, said:

“True decentralization needs to happen both at the settlement layer, from centralized financial systems to the blockchain, and at the compute layer, from centralized data centers to distribute compute networks. Platforms such as Cudos can efficiently complement the Elrond Network to offer true end-to-end decentralization.”

Matt Hawkins (NASDAQ:), founder and CEO of Cudos, said:

“We’re excited to connect to a great developer community that shares our passion for Rust. We look forward to exploring these synergies and provide Elrond developers with access to the fast and efficient Cudos distributed compute platform.”

