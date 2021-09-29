Cloned CryptoPunks are back on OpenSea marketplace after DMCA counter notice By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea is once again listing the Polygon-based copy of CryptoPunks after a successful Digital Millennium Copyright Act counter-notice.

In a Tuesday announcement on Twitter (NYSE:), the PolygonPunks project said its NFT collectibles were back on OpenSea after responding to a DMCA takedown notice from Larva Labs, the creator of CryptoPunks. The punks were booted from OpenSea in August after becoming one of the most popular collections on the marketplace.