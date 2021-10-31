Clock Ticks for Leaders to Get to a Deal on Climate: G-20 Update

Article content Bloomberg News (Bloomberg) — Group of Twenty leaders enter the final day of their summit on Sunday needing to agree on key climate goals ahead of the COP26 meeting in Glasgow this week. Progress has been slow in getting all countries over the line on issues like phasing out coal use and baselines for global temperature rises, with negotiators locked in talks through the night. The morning session of the summit will focus on climate. Elsewhere, U.S. President Joe Biden has a sideline meeting with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan where a dispute over purchasing American fighter jets will come up. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson also sits down with French President Emmanuel Macron as tensions flare again over post-Brexit access by French fishing boats to British waters.

Article content Key Developments: Biden said global energy markets must be well-supplied to support the post-pandemic recovery.The U.S. and European Union reached a trade truce on steel and aluminum.There will be a sideline meeting today on the supply chain snarls affecting countries globally.Catch up on all of the action from Saturday here. Read more: An Unusual ‘Family Photo’ With Stand-Ins for G-20 No-Shows All times are local (CET). Marathon G-20 Talks Give Sherpas Sleepless Night (8:45 a.m.) As their leaders prepare to go on a Sunday morning walkabout in Rome’s historic center, their negotiators knows as sherpas are still going after an all-night session, according to two officials who asked not to be identified speaking about confidential discussions.The sherpas are struggling to ready a new draft of summit conclusions, with climate issues including the precise wording of objectives and timelines still the main sticking point. The final stretch will be left to the leaders, who are due to discuss climate at an 11 a.m. session.