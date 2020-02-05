CLOCK: SSN in 60 seconds | Soccer news

















Tottenham reached the fifth round of the FA Cup thanks to a late Heung-Min Son penalty.

Celtic won at Motherwell to keep his career in the Scottish Premier League, and keep his career for the current title.

The Rangers are right behind them at the table, and managed to win at home to Hibernian after a goal in the final minutes of a new signing.

The Super League board says it has accepted the controversial signature of Israel Folau by the Catalan Dragons, but adds that it will move to ensure it has powers to avoid such agreements in the future.

In the Six Nations, Eddie Jones named his squad for England's next game against Scotland on Saturday.