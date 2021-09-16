Climate Change May Halve Sugar and Coffee Output By 2099

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Production of key crops including sugar and coffee could drop by as much as 59% in the long-term due to climate change, according to a report by the Stockholm Environment Institute, while wheat output may increase.

The U.S., China, and Brazil are “significant sources of climate risk for global commodity markets,” the report says, arguing that changes will disrupt long-established trade flows all over the world and risk social upheaval.

Corn production in the U.S. alone could plunge almost half in the long-term (2070-2099) due to warmer temperatures, according to the institute, putting countries that buy the crop at risk. Output in Russia and Canada may rise by 13% and 17%, respectively, but not enough to offset shortfalls elsewhere.