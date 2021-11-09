Climate Chain Coalition advocates for the creation of a green economy at COP26 By Cointelegraph

Delegate representatives from the Climate Chain Coalition spoke at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland on Tuesday.
The Climate Chain Coalition, or CCC, is a global environmental initiative consisting of 250 member organizations and individuals aligned to utilize blockchain, distributed ledger, or DLT, and other promising digital technology solutions to foster the growth of a climate-focused economy.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.