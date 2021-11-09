Home Business Climate Chain Coalition advocates for the creation of a green economy at...

Climate Chain Coalition advocates for the creation of a green economy at COP26 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Delegate representatives from the Climate Chain Coalition spoke at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland on Tuesday.

The Climate Chain Coalition, or CCC, is a global environmental initiative consisting of 250 member organizations and individuals aligned to utilize blockchain, distributed ledger, or DLT, and other promising digital technology solutions to foster the growth of a climate-focused economy.

Panel representatives of Climate Chain Coalition at COP26