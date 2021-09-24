Cleanfarms Now Collecting Unwanted Agricultural Pesticides and Old Livestock/Equine Medications in Northern Saskatchewan

MOOSE JAW, Saskatchewan, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cleanfarms is back in northern Saskatchewan holding one-day events in 20 locations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., October 4 to 8 to collect unwanted and old agricultural pesticides and obsolete livestock, equine and farm animal medications.

Cleanfarms operates this program so farmers can dispose of these unwanted materials keeping them out of the environment and managed for safe disposal.

Cleanfarms’ “Unwanted Pesticides and Old Livestock/Equine Medications” collection program is funded entirely by its crop input members and through a partnership with the Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI). The program rotates into various regions across Canada every three years.

“Farmers wait for this program to come back to their region. We know they are eager to dispose of these old materials safely without risk to the environment. It helps them keep their farms clean and sustainable,” said Cleanfarms Executive Director Barry Friesen.

Since the program began more than 10 years ago, 3.7 million kg of unwanted pesticides and 52,000 kg of obsolete farm animal (cattle, horses, goats, poultry) health medications have been collected across the country.