Claudia Jordan Says Nene Leakes Is “Lucky Anybody Showed Up” For Her After Nene Criticized Flowers Received From The ‘RHOA’ Ladies

Nene Leakes recently appeared on v103 Atlanta and shared how she’s been doing since the unfortunate passing of Gregg Leakes. Nene said she has received lots of love and support from the people around her, and briefly spoke about the ladies from ‘RHOA’.

Nene mentioned that all of the ladies reached out to her, with emphasis on Kim Zolciak, but questioned why the other ladies all pitched in to send her a $200 bouquet of flowers. She also mentioned that Cynthia Bailey did not make it to Gregg’s repass, but showed support at her lounge a week later. After watching the viral clip, Claudia Jordan called Nene’s comments “tacky”.

“Out of respect for Gregg, I did send condolences and I never made it public. I never put it out there or posted it,” Claudia said. “But I did feel triggered when I heard about this story I’m like hold up, no one owes you anything. We didn’t have to spend one dollar. It has nothing to do with you, it has to do with your husband.”

When speaking about the flower arrangement she received, Nene referred to the housewives as a “dysfunctional family” and questioned why they would have to go in together to buy a bouquet of flowers. In response, Claudia Jordan urged Nene to be grateful for the love and support she received regardless of the amount of money spent.

“It’s just such a tacky thing. Did you Google how much the flowers were?,” Claudia continued. “The things that you’ve said about other people, you’re lucky that anybody showed up for you actually. And the fact that people rallied around you, I thought was a beautiful moment so lets not ruin it.”

It has been about two months since Nene Leakes lost her husband Gregg to cancer. Please keep the Leakes family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

