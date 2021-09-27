Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Reportedly Break Up – Hollywood Life

‘The Bachelorette’ stars Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have reportedly called it quits ‘for good this time’ after reconciling earlier this year.

On-again, off-again couple Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are off reportedly again. Page Six reported on Monday, Sept. 27 that the former stars of The Bachelorette have called it quits “for good this time” after reconciling in February. HollywoodLife has reached out the couple’s reps for comment, and will update this accordingly when we hear back.

“Dale and Clare have split again,” a source told the outlet. “This time it’s for good. It didn’t end well.” Clare, 40, and Dale, 33, met on a particularly chaotic Season 16 of The Bachelorette, which offered an unprecedented switch-up after the couple departed the season early to be with each other. Tayshia Adams completed the rest of the season, getting engaged to Zac Clark by the finale.

As for Clare and Dale, the couple got engaged in the November 2020 episode, but split in January 2021. Dale confirmed the breakup on Instagram with a lengthy post, writing that it was the “healthiest decision for both of us at this time.” A source told Us Weekly at the time that the two couldn’t find common ground.

“Clare and Dale did not agree on a lot of things in the long run when they sat down and really discussed the future of their relationship,” the source said. “They had been fighting a lot as of late,” However, the two reconciled in February and restored their engagement in July. Us Weekly reported that they weren’t “rushing to tie the knot,” but instead “working on building a solid relationship.”

The news of the the latest split follows reports that Dale attended a wedding alone last weekend sans Clare. “Clare was invited as his plus one but didn’t end up going,” a source told Us Weekly on Monday, adding that Dale “didn’t mention” the absence. “He was celebrating his friend’s wedding and wasn’t going around telling people about his own personal life,” the source added.

It looks like the couple’s last public outing together was at the U.S. Open on September 10. Clare and Dale posed for a photo with fellow The Bachelorette stars Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes, who get engaged in the finale of the latest season of the series.