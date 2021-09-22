Claim Blackjack Free Bets at Juicy Stakes Casino

When using Free Bets, you can win up to $250 and you then have five days to complete the x25 wagering requirement before you can withdraw it as cash. To claim the bonus, all you need to do is head to our casino, go to Tangente Games and start playing Blackjack 21.

The Blackjack Free Bets promotion runs from today (Monday 20 September) to Sunday (26 September) and sees players receive 15 Free Bets on Tangente Blackjack. Each bet is worth $2 and a maximum of five Free Bets can be made at any one time.

MELBOURNE, Australia — Monday can be tough but what better way to start the week than by unlocking 15 Free Bets on your favourite blackjack games. If this sounds like a good way of banishing the Monday blues then head to Juicy Stakes Casino now.

Juicy Stakes Casino knows that players like to deposit and withdraw via different payment methods which is why we offer a wide range of options. This includes Bitcoin, and if you do decide to deposit using the popular cryptocurrency, we have a special bonus for you.

Bitcoin Spins Special is available from today until next Monday (27 September) and sees you receive up to 120 Free Spins on popular Betsoft pokies. The premise is simple – the more you deposit the more Free Games you unlock. Full bonus detail are as follows:

Deposit $25 and receive 30 Free Spins (+15 with Bitcoin) on The Angler with the code BAITCOIN

Deposit $50 and receive 60 Free Spins (+15 with Bitcoin) on Charms and Clovers with the code BITCLOVER

Free Spins are added to your account 24-48 hours after you make a qualifying deposit or you can contact a member of our friendly customer support team on casinohost@juicystakes.com and they will add them straight away.

If it’s Free Spins you are after then Juicy Stakes Casino does not disappoint. We are also running a Casino Spins Special with a further 130 Free Games to unlock. It works in the same way as the Bitcoin Spins Special and you can find full bonus details below:

Deposit $25 and receive 40 Free Spins on Faerie Spells with the code ELF40

Deposit $50 and receive 70 Free Spins on Fruit Bat with the code FRUITB70

About Juicy Stakes Casino:

Juicy Stakes offers online poker and online casino games to players all over the world. Known for its generous player rewards program, the online poker room is one of the most popular sites on the Horizon Poker Network and the online casino features games from WorldMatch, Betsoft and Lucktap.

