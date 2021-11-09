Civic launches free tool to combat NFT-hungry bots on Solana By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Identity verification tech firm Civic Technologies has launched a free tool to combat botting activity in (SOL)-based NFT drops.

According to a Nov. 8 announcement, Civic’s new tool “Ignite Pass” will filter out bots by requiring buyers to complete a liveness verification before being approved to make NFT purchases.

Bots gone wild