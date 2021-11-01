City of Liverpool takes interest in blockchain-powered food delivery platform By Cointelegraph

On Monday, Metro Mayor of the Liverpool City Region Steve Rotheram announced a 700,000 pound ($955,957) investment into blockchain-powered food delivery service Peepl. The software aims to act as a cost-efficient alternative to food delivery giants for local restaurants.
Peepl claims that it can save restaurants up to 50% on the commissions typically charged by food delivery platforms through its technology and partnerships. In addition, the Peepl platform promises to give consumers back 5% to 10% on each order’s value in the form of Peepl Tokens (PPL (NYSE:)). However, they will be locked within the network for at least four to five years.
