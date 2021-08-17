Citryll Announces Dosing of the First Healthy Volunteer in a Phase 1 Clinical Trial for CIT-013, a First in Class Antagonist of NET Biology

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

OSS, The Netherlands — Citryll today announced that the first healthy volunteer has been enrolled and dosed in a Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of CIT-013. CIT-013 is a first in class humanized therapeutic antibody targeting Neutrophil Extracellular Trap (NET) formation and clearance. CIT-013 is being developed for autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases and other indications where NETs play an important role in pathogenesis.

The first-in-human study is a randomised, double blind, placebo controlled, single ascending dose (SAD) study carried out by the Centre for Human Drug Research (CHDR) in Leiden, The Netherlands, a CRO specialized in early-stage human clinical trials.

“We are very pleased with the progress made with our lead asset. This significant clinical milestone, recent preclinical studies in new indications, as well as partnering with the renowned CHDR for Citryll’s first in human studies all establish a platform for future success,” said Helmuth van Es, CEO of Citryll. “CIT-013 has the potential to impact many diseases where NET biology is contributing to pathology, such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, vasculitis, sepsis, a range of serious lung inflammatory conditions and the list is growing. The next phase of development is already in full preparation, including expanding to other countries for patient studies.”

“This is a very exciting step in the development of CIT-013” said Patrick Round, Citryll’s Chief Medical Officer. “Numerous non-clinical studies including disease models, human ex vivo and safety studies have demonstrated the potential of CIT-013 to inhibit NET formation, promote NET clearance and inhibit autoimmune and chronic inflammatory pathologies”.

Citryll is a private pharmaceutical company based in the Pivot Park, Oss, the Netherlands. Its core business is the development and commercialization of antibody therapeutics that target innate immunity, in particular aberrant NET biology and its consequences. For more information or contacting us, please visit www.citryll.com

