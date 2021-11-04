Citrix Systems Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Citrix Systems Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q3



Investing.com – Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Citrix Systems announced earnings per share of $1.2 on revenue of $778.5M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.8905 on revenue of $782.31M.

Citrix Systems shares are down 27% from the beginning of the year, still down 35.02% from its 52 week high of $144.96 set on January 27. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 22.68% from the start of the year.

Citrix Systems follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Citrix Systems’s report follows an earnings beat by Alphabet C on October 26, who reported EPS of $27.99 on revenue of $65.12B, compared to forecasts EPS of $23.83 on revenue of $63.53B.

Taiwan Semiconductor had beat expectations on October 14 with third quarter EPS of $1.07 on revenue of $14.75B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.04 on revenue of $14.81B.

