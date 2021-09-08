Citrix Gains 7% as Elliott Reveals More Than $1 Billion Stake By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Citrix Systems stock (NASDAQ:) traded more than 7% up in Wednesday’s premarket session on a report in The Wall Street Journal that hedge fund Elliott Management has built a stake of more than $1 billion in the company.

According to WSJ, Elliott recently informed Citrix it has a stake of more than 10%, and would like to work with it to improve its valuation. Such a stake is worth at least $1.28 billion, based on Citrix’s market value of $12.86 billion as of Tuesday.

Elliott is known to chase companies to take steps to increase shareholder returns. This includes moves like reshuffling top management, forcing buybacks, and demands for better capital allocation.

Citrix offers Cloud-computing services that includes enabling users to access desktops from remote locations. While those capabilities were in big demand during the pandemic and will continue to be in the work-from-home paradigm, the company has taken time to transition to a subscription model.

Second-quarter total revenue rose only 2% on-year to $812 million while subscription revenue jumped 54% to $374 million.

The company’s stock price has suffered, lagging the . It has fallen almost 25% in one year while the Nasdaq has gained 36%.