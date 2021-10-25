Citigroup warns of hefty charges from South Korea consumer business closing By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo for Citibank is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

(Reuters) -Citigroup Inc on Monday warned of significant charges related to the closing of its consumer banking business in South Korea, months after announcing its exit from 13 markets across Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The Wall Street lender’s plan is part of Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser’s turnaround strategy to bring the bank’s profitability and share price in line with its peers.

The charges will largely comprise payouts to employees related to voluntary termination benefits, discussions for which have already started with employee unions, Citigroup (NYSE:) said, adding the charges will be spread across till the end of 2023.

The bank said it was, however, unable to estimate the charge it will take.

Besides South Korea, the bank will also divest its retail banking arms in Australia, Bahrain, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Russia, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam, it said in April.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR