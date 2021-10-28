Citigroup to require all U.S. employees to be vaccinated

Article content

Citigroup Inc said on Thursday it will require all U.S. employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of their employment.

The bank will comply with the Biden administration policy requiring all workers supporting government contracts to be fully vaccinated, as the government remains a “large and important” client of Citi, said Sarah Wechter, head of human resources, in a LinkedIn post.

However, the bank said it will assess exemptions on religious or medical grounds, or any other accommodation by state or local law, on a case-to-case basis.