Citigroup Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

Citigroup Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



Investing.com – Citigroup (NYSE:) reported on Thursday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Citigroup announced earnings per share of $2.15 on revenue of $17.15B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.74 on revenue of $17.06B.

Citigroup shares are up 13% from the beginning of the year, still down 12.49% from its 52 week high of $80.29 set on June 2. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 16.18% from the start of the year.

Citigroup shares gained 0.84% in pre-market trade following the report.

Citigroup follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

Citigroup’s report follows an earnings beat by JPMorgan on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $3.74 on revenue of $30.44B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3 on revenue of $29.86B.

UnitedHealth had beat expectations on Thursday with third quarter EPS of $4.52 on revenue of $72.34B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.41 on revenue of $71.3B.

