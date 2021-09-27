Citigroup appoints former U.S. Treasury official as general counsel

(Reuters) – Citigroup Inc (NYSE:) has named former U.S. Treasury official McIntosh as its new general counsel and corporate secretary, Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser wrote in a memo to employees on Monday.

McIntosh, who will succeed Rohan Weerasinghe, will join the bank on Oct. 25. Weerasinghe, retiring after nearly a decade with the bank, will stay on through the end of the year.

The incoming general counsel previously held the role of under secretary for international affairs at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, where he was crucial in designing policies to combat the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, the memo said.

McIntosh has also held senior roles at the White House and the U.S. Department of Justice, according to the memo. Prior to joining the Treasury, he was a partner at law firm Sullivan & Cromwell.

