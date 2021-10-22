Citigroup Announces $2.55 Billion Redemption of 2.900% Notes due 2021 and $750 Million Redemption of Floating Rate Notes due 2021

The redemption date for the notes is November 8, 2021 (the “redemption date”). The cash redemption price payable for the notes on the redemption date will equal par plus accrued and unpaid interest.

NEW YORK — Citigroup Inc. is announcing the redemption, in whole, constituting $2,550,000,000 of its 2.900% Notes due 2021 (the “FXD notes”) (ISIN: US172967LC35), and the redemption, in whole, constituting $750,000,000 in aggregate principal amount, of its Floating Rate Notes due 2021 (the “FRN notes” and together with the FXD notes, the “notes”) (ISIN: US172967LB51).

Article content

The redemptions announced today are consistent with Citigroup’s liability management strategy, and reflects its ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of its funding and capital structure. Citigroup will continue to consider opportunities to redeem or repurchase securities, based on several factors, including without limitation, the economic value, regulatory changes, potential impacton Citigroup’s net interest margin and borrowing costs, the overall remaining tenor of Citigroup’s debt portfolio, capital impact, as well as overall market conditions.

Beginning on the redemption date, the notes will no longer be outstanding and interest will no longer accrue on such securities.

Citibank, N.A. is the paying agent for the FXD notes. For further information on the FXD notes, please see the related prospectus supplement at the following web address: https://www.citigroup.com/citi/fixedincome/data/BannerlessFXD.PDF

Citibank, N.A. is the paying agent on the FRN notes. For further information on the FRN notes, please see the related prospectus supplement at the following web address: https://www.citigroup.com/citi/fixedincome/data/BannerlessFRN.PDF

Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211022005502/en/

Contacts

Media:

Danielle Romero-Apsilos

(212) 816-2264

Investors:

Jennifer Landis

(212) 559-2718

Fixed Income Investors:

Thomas Rogers

(212) 559-5091

#distro