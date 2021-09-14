Citi Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Review

Article content

NEW YORK — Citigroup will issue its third quarter results via press release at approximately 8:00 AM (ET) on Thursday, October 14, 2021. At 10:00 AM (ET), results will be reviewed via live webcast and teleconference.

The press release, webcast and presentation materials will be available at https://www.citigroup.com/citi/investor/. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available shortly after the event.

To dial-in to the live teleconference, please call (866) 516-9582 (for U.S. and Canada callers) or (973) 409-9210 (for international callers). Conference ID: 2976824. A telephonic replay of the call will be available beginning approximately two hours after the event until Thursday, October 21, 2021 by calling (855) 859-2056 (for U.S. and Canada callers) or (404) 537-3406 (for international callers). Conference ID: 2976824.