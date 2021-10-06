Citi promotes Jiang and Li to Asia industrials banking co-heads

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc (Citi) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Citigroup (NYSE:) has appointed David Jiang and Lei Li as co-head of industrials investment banking for Asia, according to a company memo seen by Reuters.

Jiang has been with Citi for three years while Li has worked at the bank since 2014, the memo said.

The Hong Kong-based duo replace David Biller, who was recently appointed to be the Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory co-head of industrials for Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia and Japan for the global bank.

As part of the changes, Li will eventually move out of her role as head of China mergers and acquisitions (M&A), the memo added.

A Citi spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR