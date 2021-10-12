Citi names new executive to treasury, trade unit

Article content

Citigroup Inc named insider Chris Cox as the global head of trade and working capital solutions for its treasury and trade solutions (TTS) unit, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The memo, sent by TTS global head Shahmir Khaliq, said Cox will join his new role on Dec. 1 and be responsible for product, sales and operations of the institutional clients group (ICG) franchise. Cox will report to Khaliq.

TTS provides services including cash management, finance and trade services to global businesses, financial institutions and public sector organizations.

Cox currently heads Citi’s securities services business for Europe, Middle East and Asia (EMEA), and also serves as the global head for data, digital and strategic programs at the unit. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)