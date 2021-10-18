Citi names new exec for senior role in trade, treasury unit

Article content

Citigroup Inc has appointed Capital One executive Naveed Anwar as the global head of digital for its treasury and trade solutions unit starting next month, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

Anwar will be based in San Jose, California, and will be responsible for creating and implementing the unit’s global digital strategy.

Anwar has also spent more than two decades in various roles at PayPal, eBay, AOL and Netscape. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)