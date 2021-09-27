Citi launches tech hub in Bahrain to develop its digital platforms

Article content

DUBAI — Citi launched on Monday a global technology hub at its Bahrain offices, the first of its kind in the region and with the aim of employing 1,000 coders over the next decade.

The hub, based at Citi’s Bahrain premises, was set up in partnership with Tamkeen, a government-funded labor fund, and Bahrain’s Economic Development Board (EDB), which are also investing, a Citi executive said.

Under the plan, Citi will hire at least 100 people in coding-related roles each year over the next 10 years.