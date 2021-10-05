Citi hires Goldman banker to share leadership of global infrastructure

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo



By Pamela Barbaglia

LONDON (Reuters) – Citigroup (NYSE:) has hired Luisa Leyenaar-Huntingford from Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) to co-head its global infrastructure franchise as it seeks to win more business from cash-rich investment firms focusing on infrastructure deals.

Leyenaar-Huntingford will be based in London and will share responsibility with Todd Guenther in New York, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The pair will work closely with industry teams covering healthcare, industrials, natural resources and clean energy transition (NRCET), technology and communications, given the wide scope of infrastructure investments.

Leyenaar-Huntingford, who helped establish Goldman’s infrastructure franchise in her time at the Wall Street bank, will team up with Citi’s Iberia co-head of banking, capital markets and advisory (BCMA) Jorge Ramos, who will continue to be a senior member of the global infrastructure franchise.

“The infrastructure sector is poised for further growth,” said the memo, which was released on Tuesday by Citi’s global co-heads of the alternative assets group Anthony Diamandakis and John Eydenberg, and its EMEA head of BCMA Nacho Gutierrez-Orrantia.

The memo said there was “significant private investment demand across the globe to deal with environmental, energy, transportation, waste, communication, digital and other social needs.”