Citi analysts back new development bank to meet climate goals

Article content ZURICH — A new multilateral climate action development bank is needed to help get money to emerging markets more effectively, analysts at U.S. bank Citigroup said on Tuesday ahead of an upcoming U.N. climate summit. Global leaders will assemble in Glasgow on Oct. 31 for the COP26 U.N. climate summit https://www.reuters.com/subjects/focus-climate-change, aiming to thrash out more ambitious plans to cap global warming and agree the funding needed to help accelerate the planet’s shift towards a lower-carbon economy.

Article content Under the Paris climate agreement, developed countries have promised at least $100 billion annually to help address the climate financing needs of developing countries, while the summit itself hopes to help mobilize trillions in private sector finance towards climate investments. Calling for a so-called Climate Action Development Bank, Citi proposed a new global institution dedicated to financing lower carbon developments, funded by nations across the globe. “(We) believe it would be a far more efficient if capital were to be allocated with the assistance of an institution fully dedicated to achieving climate change objectives,” the Citi authors said. Such a bank could work together with other development banks, such as the World Bank, the African Development Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, to coordinate climate action facilities and other goals.