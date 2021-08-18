Cisco beats quarterly revenue estimates By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
(Reuters) – Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) beat fourth-quarter revenue estimates on Wednesday, thanks to higher demand for its cybersecurity and teleconferencing products as offices adapted to hybrid work.
The company’s revenue rose 8% to $13.1 billion in the quarter ended July 31. Analysts on average expected $13.03 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.