CIRI Reinforces Its Commitment to Support the Investor Relations Profession Through the Launch of a New Website and Rollout of Member Benefits

The website showcases CIRI’s new brand, launched in late 2020, to reflect the transformation the organization has gone through to be the innovative and adaptive organization it is today. It features a fresh, bold look; intuitive navigation centred around CIRI’s four core member benefits; well-organized and easy-to-search content; and engaging video elements.

“Building on our core member benefits – professional development, resources, networking and advocacy – CIRI continues to address the evolving needs and realities of investor relations professionals with innovative member outreach, professional development and resources,” said Yvette Lokker, President & CEO of CIRI. “The launch of the new website marks the first in a series of enhanced and new member benefits that CIRI will roll out to members over the remainder of the year.”

Special thanks goes to Craib Design & Communications for creating the design for the website.

About CIRI

CIRI.org is a professional, not-for-profit association of executives responsible for communication between public corporations, investors and the financial community. CIRI contributes to the transparency and integrity of the Canadian capital markets by advancing the practice of investor relations, the professional competency of its members and the stature of the profession. With close to 500 members and four Chapters across the country, CIRI is the voice of IR in Canada. For further information, please visit CIRI.org.

About Craib Design & Communications

Craib Design & Communications (Craib), is an industry-leading, award-winning, full service design and communications studio. For nearly 50 years, we have gained the well-deserved reputation for putting our clients’ first. Clients trust us to help them deliver everything from compelling ESG Reports and Investor Communications – to innovative brands and engaging websites. It is this trust that brings our clients back each year. For more information, please visit: Website: craib.com Twitter: @craibdesign

Contacts

Yvette Lokker

President & CEO

Canadian Investor Relations Institute

(416) 364-8200 ext. 101

ylokker@ciri.org

