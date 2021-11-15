Circle to invest in Japanese yen stablecoin as part of expansion to Asia By Cointelegraph

Circle, the United States-based issuer of (USDC), has set its sights on thriving Asian crypto markets.
In a move to strengthen its presence in Asia, Circle picked Singapore to establish a regional headquarters. The company is also setting up an investment arm called Circle Ventures, according to Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire’s interview with Bloomberg. The venture arm’s first investment will focus on a Japanese yen stablecoin.
