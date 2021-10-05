Circle reveals cooperation in ongoing SEC investigation By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Circle, the company behind the world’s second-largest stablecoin USD Coin, has been subpoenaed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

According to an Oct. 4 regulatory filing from Circle, the SEC issued an “investigative subpoena” from its Enforcement Division in July.